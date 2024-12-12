Tour Tiffany & Co. Creations at The Colony Hotel

The Villas at The Colony Hotel in Palm Beach are setting the scene for Tiffany & Co.’s Blue Book High Jewelry caravan. The fall iteration, dubbed Blue Book 2024: Tiffany Céleste, introduces the final four chapters of the mythical high jewelry collection.

On view through December 15, Blue Book 2024: Tiffany Céleste showcases high jewelry masterpieces and celebrates renowned Tiffany & Co. designer Jean Schlumberger’s fascination with the mysteries of the universe and the designs that sprung from his imagination. Nathalie Verdeille, Tiffany & Co.’s Chief Artistic Officer of Jewelry and High Jewelry, pays homage to the works of the legendary designer in four new chapters: Owl on a Rock, Phoenix, Unicorn, and Star Burst.

Owl on a Rock

A twist on Schlumberger’s iconic Bird on a Rock, Owl on a Rock features an owl perched on a moon rock. These creations portray Bird on a Rock at night with black opals, moonstones, tanzanites, and celestial star sapphires.

Phoenix

The Phoenix motif is a re-envisioning of Schlumberger’s Phoenix brooch, a representation of the mythological bird that bursts into flames and rises from the ashes. The new Phoenix brooch and ring each feature a fire opal with Umba sapphires, while other designs feature rubellites that capture the hues of the phoenix’s flames.

Unicorn

Inspired by Schlumberger’s Crazy Twist designs, this theme highlights diamond-encrusted twists with rich purple and pink sapphires that evoke a unicorn’s horn. This chapter showcases a Unicorn brooch that boasts a bicolor cushion-cut tourmaline of more than 25 carats.

Star Burst

Star Burst is an ode to galaxies with high starburst activity. The designs celebrate luminosity, including a necklace featuring six oval cabochon crystal opals, totaling more than 64 total carats, and diamonds.

