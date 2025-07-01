Tropical Smokehouse Debuts Kewpie Summer Collab Menu

Beginning July 1, Tropical Smokehouse in West Palm Beach is offering a Kewpie x Tropical Smokehouse summer collab menu featuring three sandwiches and two sides. The menu is available for one month and celebrates the 100th anniversary of Kewpie, a now-world-famous Japanese mayonnaise and salad dressing company that was founded by Toichiro Nakashima in 1925.

Tropical Smokehouse’s pitmaster and chef, Rick Mace, fell in love with Kewpie in 2017, when—as a chef working for Daniel Boulud—he visited Kewpie’s facilities in Japan. At the time, he was inspired by the company’s belief that “good products can only come from good ingredients.” It is a philosophy that Mace shares and applies to his own cooking at Tropical Smokehouse

Now, Mace’s Kewpie x Tropical Smokehouse limited-time menu highlights Kewpie products, including some that are not yet widely distributed in the United States. The sandwiches include the Hot-Honey Mustard Turkey Bacon Swiss, with Kewpie mayo, karashi mustard, and hot honey; Panko Shrimp Burger, with Kewpie mayo with lemon, Tropical’s Sweet Barbecue Sauce, and cabbage; and Sesame Slaw Teriyaki Dog, a Duroc Pork hot dog with slaw, Kewpie Deep-Roasted Sesame Dressing, and Tropical’s Fire Sauce. The sides include Tropical Sesame Slaw with Kewpie Deep-Roasted Sesame Dressing and pickled pineapples, as well as Spicy Garlic Sesame Fries with Kewpie Deep-Roasted Sesame Dressing, garlic butter, scallions, and Fire Sauce.