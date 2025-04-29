Two New Grocery Stores to Visit Now

Since opening in late November, the Publix inside the Courtyard Shops at Wellington has gone viral for its vast array of premium offerings and has even earned a nickname: Clublix. In addition to the requisite grocery departments, the 58,834-square-foot location boasts a Pours area with freshly roasted coffee plus wine, beer, and kombucha on tap and a selection of acai bowls and smoothies. Patrons can also craft the burrito, pizza, pasta, or poke bowl of their dreams at multiple create-your-own bars.

Down in Boca Raton, Whole Foods Market has opened at 9560 Glades Road. The headline here is the more than 700 items by Florida purveyors—everything from bread by Miami-based Zak the Baker to sweets from Delray’s 5150 Chocolate Co., fresh mozzarella from Mozzarita out of Pompano Beach, and vegan-friendly cakes by SoFlo’s own Bunny Cakes. Check everything off your list with help from such suppliers as Adams Ranch Natural Beef, Greg Abrams Seafood, Lady Moon Farms, and many more.