Tyler Cameron x Topside at the Beacon

Tyler Cameron is hosting a new monthly rooftop party series, Topside with Tyler, at Topside at the Beacon in Jupiter. Best known for his stint on The Bachelorette and starring role on his home renovation show, Going Home with Tyler Cameron, the Jupiter native will swing by Topside every month for special celebrations. These daytime parties will include cocktails, bottle service, food platters, and a live DJ, all overlooking the Jupiter Inlet. Upcoming events include a St. Patrick’s Day celebration March 15, a Masters Tournament celebration April 13, and a Kentucky Derby Celebration May 3. All events include a complimentary signature cocktail as well as themed cocktails and other drinks to order.