Unicorn World Comes to West Palm Beach

Unicorn World, an immersive, interactive family-friendly event for all ages, arrives in West Palm Beach on October 28 and 29. Guests will step into a magical forest and meet animatronic unicorns inside the transformed Palm Beach County Convention Center.

Created and developed by husband-wife duo Patrick and Lauren Mines, Unicorn World is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for families to create memories together through themed activities, including the enchanted forest, arts and crafts activities, story time, and interactions with colorful, moving, and neighing unicorns.

The event also includes games and play areas, including specified areas for children younger than 2 years old. Families also can purchase add-on experiences, such as professional photos, rides, bounce houses, and face painting.

Tickets are $30 per person; admission for children aged 2 years and younger is free. Tickets must be purchased in advance through the website and are not available at the event. To manage event flow and crowd size, time slots must be reserved. For more information about tickets, time reservations, and add-on experiences, visit theunicornworld.com.