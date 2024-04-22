United Way of Palm Beach County hosted its annual recognition event on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at the Kravis Center. This event was a celebration of the impact on the community, made possible by the unwavering support of United Way’s community leaders and corporate partners. The evening was filled with anticipation and excitement, featuring a VIP cocktail reception, silent auction, live entertainment, dinner, an awards ceremony emceed by Theo Dorsey, and more.

The evening began at 6:00 p.m., and more than 300 guests were welcomed at the cocktail reception. Guests could grab complimentary cocktails, enjoy past hors d’oeuvres, bid on silent auction items, and mingle with fellow community members.

The Platinum Steppers of Achievement Centers for Children & Families, a funded agency of United Way of Palm Beach County, opened the program at 7:00 p.m. with an energetic step performance. Keeping up with their momentum, the Essence of Motown took the stage and brought the crowd to their feet with their dancing and harmonies of the Motown sound.

Congratulations to the award recipients for their well-deserved recognition:

Top Workplace Campaigns:

Publix Super Markets and Publix Super Markets Charities NextEra Energy Inc., the Parent Company of Florida Power & Light Company Palm Beach County Government NCCI Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office The School District of Palm Beach County BMO Financial Group EY Costco Wholesale Johnson Controls

These awards are not just symbols of prestige but a powerful testament to the collective impact of a united community. Through the combined efforts of individuals, companies, and organizations, United Way is transforming lives and ensuring a brighter future for all.

“The outstanding support of United Way radiated throughout the Heart of Palm Beach County! I hope our guests, community partners, and corporate sponsors left this event feeling inspired and honored for their work on creating positive change to help our community thrive,” said Dr. Laurie George, President & CEO of United Way of Palm Beach County. “Because of their contributions and commitment to improving the lives of Palm Beach County residents, we can address our community’s most critical needs.”

This year’s sponsors include Publix Super Markets and Publix Super Markets Charities, NextEra Energy Inc., the Parent Company of Florida Power & Light Company, NCCI, Deloitte, Velocity Community Credit Union, Shutts, EY, ESPN West Palm, Amped Fitness, and media support from Palm Beach Media Group.

United Way of Palm Beach County has been the local leader dedicated to identifying and addressing critical community issues to improve the lives of residents for more than 94 years. They champion community change by strategically uniting key stakeholders and community leaders and investing in successful local nonprofits. United Way funds more than 110 programs and initiatives that provide lasting solutions and measurable results – from increasing graduation rates and supporting literacy to ensuring financial independence, promoting healthy lifestyles, and fighting hunger. Learn more about United Way of Palm Beach County at UnitedWayPBC.org.