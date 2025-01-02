Unveiling Amar 2.0

Since opening in 2021, Amar Mediterranean Bistro in Delray Beach has developed a loyal following—so much so that it outgrew its original location. This past fall, the concept launched in a new space and under a new moniker: Amar Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar. Now located at 25 Southeast Sixth Avenue, the revitalized Amar covers 4,500 square feet and boasts a covered patio and a full bar. From the latter, guests can order a signature cocktail steeped in Mediterranean flavors, like the Lemon Levant with Spring 44 Vodka, King’s Ginger, rose water, lemon, and mint. Intriguing mocktails and zero-proof cocktails are also on offer; we recommend the Golden Garbanzo featuring fresh lemon, simple syrup, and chickpea foam.

The expanded menu pays homage to owner Nicolas Kurban’s home country of Lebanon, complete with robust mezze dishes, salads, kebabs, and signature mains that put a modern spin on family recipes. Highlights include the hummus mezze with lamb, arnabeet mekleh (cauliflower with tahini, almonds, and golden raisins), and the Amar fries, which are tossed in sumac, za’atar, and parsley and served with a punchy side of whipped toum. Finish the meal with authentic desserts like kanefeh (a semolina and melted cheese tart with pistachios and rose water and orange blossom syrup) and Turkish coffee with cardamom.

Still to come: Kurban plans to debut Gesto, an artisanal pizza shop, in Amar’s original location at 522 East Atlantic Avenue early this year.