Upcoming Foodie Events at PGA National

PGA National Resort is hosting a bevy of culinary events this winter and spring.

On February 28, attend a collaborative dinner with chef Dakota Weiss at The Butcher’s Club. The price of the wine-paired dinner starts at $250, and tickets can be purchased here.

On March 24, PGA National will host a “Spring Forward” cooking class with chef Lindsay Autry, who will showcase Mediterranean-inspired fare, from bright vinaigrettes to seasonal vegetables. Tickets are $95 and can be purchased here.

On March 26, return to The Butcher’s Club for another collaborative dinner with chefs Jeremy Ford and Timon Balloo, as well as mixologist Giovanny Gutierrez. Tickets start at $250 and can be purchased here.

PGA National will also host its monthly Spa Brunch Series in March and April. On March 1, attend the Spring Fling Brunch, a celebration of the season with floral touches and refreshing spa elements. On April 12, return for the Garden Party Brunch, inclusive of an ampoule bar experience and seasonal wellness activations. The price for each brunch is $325, and tickets can be purchased here.