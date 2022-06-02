Upping the Ante with Live Like Jake Foundation

The Palm Beach Gardens-based Live Like Jake Foundation will host its Third Annual Poker 4 Prevention Charity Tournament at the Palm Beach Kennel Club in West Palm Beach on June 5, beginning at 12 p.m. Tickets are $50 per person, and cover the initial buy-in. Re-buys are $20 each. The Prize Pool is 50 percent of the buy-ins and re-buys, with awards going to the top three winners.

“We are so grateful to be able to hold our event once more in the wonderful Poker Rooms at the Palm Beach Kennel Club, where we can welcome even more players,” said Keri Morrison, organization founder and mother to Jake, who was lost in a tragic drowning incident. “This event helps us raise funds to support drowning prevention and to create awareness of the importance of safety measures that should be in place in and around water. And we do it all while have a great time together.”

Bites and beverages will be available at the Paddock Restaurant and snack bar. Space is limited and tickets may be purchased here.

Foundation supporters can also look forward to the annual Be the Light gala, to be held this year at Lady Jean Ranch in Jupiter October 8.