Valentine’s Day Dining

Almond

Savor a blood orange–themed meal at Almond on Palm Beach. The four-course menu ($90 per person) will include options such as red snapper crudo, duck and foie gras ravioli, steak frites, and tropical fruit with crema, hibiscus syrup, and spicy ginger snap crumbles. Vegetarian, vegan, dairy-free, and gluten-free options will also be available.

Avocado Grill

On February 14, enjoy a special prix fixe menu at Avocado Grill in West Palm Beach. The three-course meal comes with a glass of wine or Champagne ($89 per person) and includes options such as a roasted duo of beets, zucchini blossoms, Moroccan chicken tagine, braised short rib and shrimp scampi, Nutella mousse, and dulce de leche lava cake.

Batch New Southern Kitchen & Tap

Celebrate Valentine’s Day all weekend long at Batch in West Palm Beach. From February 11-14 partake in a prix fixe menu for two ($75) that includes a local charcuterie board appetizer, a choice of salmon and crawfish etouffee or root beer–braised short rib as an entrée, and blueberry galette for dessert.

The Ben

In downtown West Palm Beach, The Ben is hosting Valentine’s specials at its Proper Grit gastropub as well as the rooftop Spruzzo. Proper Grit is offering a four-course, aphrodisiac-infused menu ($150 per couple), complete with a complimentary glass of rosé. Up at Spruzzo, guests can indulge in a dozen oysters and a bottle of Pommery Apanage Champagne for $99.

Brulé Bistro and Rose’s Daughter

Dine out Valentine’s Day weekend and enjoy a holiday menu February 12-13 at either Brulé Bistro or Rose’s Daughter, both in Delray Beach. The four-course meal ($175 per person) includes a Florida lobster bisque and porcini cappuccino, bronzini crudo, bone-in Prime cowboy steak, a chocolate tasting, and a bottle of wine.

Café Boulud

Inside the Brazilian Court Hotel, Café Boulud is presenting diners with a three-course Valentine’s Day menu ($185 person), inclusive of your choice of canapé, appetizer, entrée, and a featured dessert. Shellfish and caviar will also be available for purchase.

City Cellar

City Cellar in The Square in West Palm Beach is offering special Valentine’s Day–themed menu items. Begin with a Love Potion cocktail (Absolut Citron Vodka, St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur, Aperol, simple syrup, and lemon, garnished with rose petals) before indulging in yellowfin tuna crudo, dry-aged veal porterhouse, and rose tres leches cake.

City Oyster

On Valentine’s Day, City Oyster in Delray Beach will offer a spin on surf and turf: New Zealand lamb chops paired with Maine lobster tail ($65). The resto will also be slinging a special Aviation cocktail (Fords Gin, maraschino liqueur, lemon juice, and Crème de Violette) and chocolate raspberry cake.

Coco Sushi Lounge & Bar

In the mood for sushi? Coco Sushi in Delray Beach is offering Valentines-themed rolls, including the heart-shaped Valentine Roll and the Tuna Lover Roll, from February 11-14. Maschio Sparkling Rosé NV will also be available for $10 per split, and all diners will receive complimentary chocolates.

Death or Glory

For something totally different, visit Death or Glory in Delray Beach. From 4 p.m. to midnight on February 14, the edgy tropical bar will host an Emo Night, complete with a playlist of 2000s emo, punk, and grunge music. Guests will also be privy to $10 Black Heart cocktails (Don Q Gold Rum, cold brew coffee, coffee liqueur, Giffard Banane de Bresil, Batavia Arrack, and coconut) and $3 Cupid Shots.

Elisabetta’s

Celebrate Valentine’s Day a little late and join Elisabetta’s in West Palm Beach February 17 for the third annual Ferragamo Wine Dinner. Salvatore Ferragamo III, CEO of Il Borro winery, will host the five-course meal ($199 per person), which will include dry-aged rib eye and Meyer lemon panna cotta, among other delicacies.

Fern Street Wine Bar & Kitchen

Locavore favorite Fern Street will offer a special “Love on Fern” menu from 5 to 10 p.m. February 14. Diners can sip on wines from sustainable vineyards while enjoying dishes such as steak tartare and Spanish octopus.

Hilton West Palm Beach

Visit this West Palm hot spot for a five-course feast at Galley (starting at $115 per person), available February 11-14. The meal will include land-and-see classics such as wild mushroom soup, lobster crispy rice, and surf and turf. Each course features a wine pairing. If you’d rather spend the holiday with friends, rent a cabana on Sunday, February 13, and enjoy a bottle of Bodvár rosé, tropical fruit, a poolside DJ, and a pop-up rose photo wall. During the month of February, the Hilton is also offering special overnight packages starting at $335.

La Goulue

On Palm Beach, French bistro La Goulue is offering a Valentine’s Day menu on February 14. Standout options include chilled heirloom tomato and cucumber gazpacho, scallop and hamachi ceviche, filet mignon de boeuf poele with roasted truffled fingerling potatoes, and The Cherry, a desert of marinated slow-roasted cherries, chocolate mousse, and a strawberry mirror glaze.

Lionfish

Head over to Atlantic Avenue for Lionfish’s prix fixe four-course Valentine’s Day menu (starting at $95 per person). The restaurant will also offer themed cocktails such as the Would You Be Mine? and the Spring Fling, as well as half-priced bottles of Veuve Clicquot.

Meso Beach House

Delray’s newest hot spot, Meso Beach House is offering a prix fixe Valentine’s Day menu ($115 per person) inclusive of five courses of Mediterranean-inspired dishes. Guests can also add wine pairings for $55.

Okeechobee Steakhouse

Okeechobee Steakhouse in West Palm Beach is offering lovebirds the opportunity to dine out or at home with a special Tomahawk & Tails for Two prix fixe menu (starting at $200 per couple), available at both the steak house and Okeechobee Prime Seafood & Steak. At Okeechobee Prime Meat Market, pick up two 9-oz. filets with accompaniments of creamed spinach, mashed potatoes, and sauteed mushrooms ($140 per couple plus tax). Meat Market orders must be placed by 6:30 p.m. on February 11.

Pistache

Celebrate this day of love by channeling the City of Love at Pistache in West Palm Beach. A special prix fixe three-course dinner menu (starting at $90 per person) will be available February 14. Highlights include lobster bisque, salmon tartare, duck confit, rock shrimp Provençal, flourless chocolate cake, and chocolate banana tart.

Planta

For those who want to go meatless on Valentine’s Day, Planta in The Square in West Palm Beach is serving up a prix fixe menu ($75) of plant-based dishes. Highlights include coconut ceviche, bang bang broccoli, and crispy rice.

Prezzo

Raise a glass to love with special Valentine’s Day drink and food options at Prezzo in Palm Beach Gardens and Boca Raton. Start with a Pretty in Pink or Chocolate Strawberry cocktail, and then savor selections such as brie en croute, lobster thermidor, coconut prawns, and strawberry shortcake for dessert. The specials will be available February 11-14.

The Ray

This Delray Beach hotel is offering a prix fixe Valentine’s Day menu at Ember Grill and a Galentine’s Day brunch at Rosewater Rooftop. On February 14, visit Ember Grill for a three-course menu (starting at $95 per person), inclusive of a glass of Champagne. On February 13, head to Rosewater Rooftop for a brunch party featuring a Veuve Clicquot mimosa bar, rosé all day, and music by the pool.