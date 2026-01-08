View “Waste to Wonder” at Resource Depot

Resource Depot in West Palm Beach will unveil the “Eighth Annual Waste to Wonder Exhibition,” showcasing the work of 21 artists who transform discarded and overlooked materials into compelling works of art January 16 through February 26.

Participating artists include: Danielle Asfour, Sasha Bass, Alyssa Book, Page Burow, Amy Broderick, Kelle Capewell, Andrea Corzo, Gregory Dirr, Bryan Engler, Autumn Kioti Horne, Amarella Kukici, Caromoonstar, Mad.E, Jennifer O’Brien, Quimetta Perle, Jennie Rogers, Shani Simpson, Wan-Hung Sun, H. Lisa Solon, Ryan Toth, and Suzanne Wright.

An opening reception will take place January 16, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, but a $10 donation appreciated. Guests will have the opportunity to meet the artists, enjoy light refreshments, and experience live music by Steve Linden, performed on upcycled instruments. RSVP for the reception here

In addition to the exhibition, Resource Deport will also host an “Our Wild Selves” family workshop January 17, from 10 a.m. to noon; Studio Marathon with Amy Broderick January 24-25; an artist talk February 5; and a “Mythical Forms” adult workshop February 14.

For more information, visit resourcedepot.org/current-exhibition.