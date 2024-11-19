Waterside Wanderings at Harbourside Place

Waterfront Yoga and More

Head to Harbourside Amphitheater on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. for a waterfront yoga class by Breathe Salt & Yoga. The donation-based outdoor class is open to all levels and no registration is required; just show up with water and your yoga mat. Want to make a day of it? Buy access to Poolside Sundaze at the Wyndham Grand Jupiter on ResortPass.

The Jupiter Grill

Visit The Jupiter Grill for the sophisticated cocktails, premier wines, and top-quality steak and seafood selections you’d expect from a modern coastal steak house. Patrons can enjoy indoor and outdoor dining and water views in an unstuffy fine-dining atmosphere.

Lola Dré

A multigenerational affair owned and operated by four women, Lola Dré launched in 2019 as a passion project and quickly grew into a can’t-miss retail destination featuring designer brands, luxury footwear, handbags, and accessories. The team’s second Harbourside location, Sand by Lola Dré, arrived less than a year later with “vacation fashion” such as resort wear, sundresses, swimwear, and more. Next came Brides by Lola Dré, Jupiter’s first luxury bridal salon, complete with gowns and accessories from internationally renowned designers.

Gelato & Co.

Harbourside’s newest shop, Gelato & Co., boasts 20 flavors of authentic Italian gelato. Freshly prepared in-house every morning using local ingredients and seasonal fruit—you can see the production lab through the window—the gelato contains no preservatives, colorants, or artificial flavors. “Ninety percent of the ingredients we use are imported from Italy,” says owner Giancarlo Triulzi. “Our goal is to bring an important piece of Italian food culture to the United States, one bite at a time.”

Season’s Greetings at Wyndham Grand Jupiter

From mid-November through December, the lobby lounge at Wyndham Grand Jupiter is transformed into Harbourside Lodge, a festive hideaway sporting holiday cheer and craft

cocktails. The pop-up bar is open 7 to 11 a.m. and 4 to 11 p.m.

PonTiki Boat Cruises

Hop aboard a party boat for some prime Jupiter Inlet sightseeing. In addition to private events, PonTiki offers monthly full moon cruises, karaoke cruises on Tuesday nights, and sunset cruises five nights per week with live music and refreshments.