What to Eat at Paris Baguette

For a taste of France in southern Delray Beach, head to Paris Baguette. Highland Beach residents Lindsay and John Saraj opened the first South Florida location of this global chain—which has more than 4,000 locations worldwide—this past April. The vibe is quintessentially Parisian, with blue subway tiles and plenty of outdoor seating.

The menu includes a robust selection of sandwiches, salads, coffees, and teas, but the real draw are the baked goods, which range from cakes (available full or by the slice) to doughnuts, croissants, and cronuts (a doughnut-croissant hybrid). We recommend starting out with the ham, egg, and Swiss croissant and a cappuccino before digging into a coffee bun or chocolate croissant. And don’t forget a baguette for the road.