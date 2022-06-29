What to Try at Pig Beach

A new community gathering place has opened on South Dixie Highway—and it’s offering delicious food to match its feel-good surrounds. Pig Beach BBQ is the brainchild of pitmasters Shane McBride and Matt Abdoo. Having previously worked in Michelin-starred restaurants, McBride and Abdoo left that world behind to pursue barbecue, opening Pig Beach locations in Brooklyn and Queens. For their first foray into South Florida, the duo converted an El Cid mechanics shop into the ultimate hangout space, anchored by a wraparound bar and three multiscreen jumbotrons. The Americana vibe is complemented by an assortment of made-from-scratch barbecue favorites. Here, we spotlight a few standouts to try on your first visit.

Fly away home. Kick off your meal with some smoked wings, and don’t skimp on the XXX hot sauce. A burger is always a good idea. Especially when it’s Pig Beach’s award-winning smash burger. It’s got all the essentials for greatness: house pickles, white American cheese, and a secret sauce, layered within a potato roll. A single patty is standard, but the double is a necessity. Share something from the smoker. Pig Beach has all the smoker offerings one craves when thinking of barbecue. The salt-and-pepper-crusted beef brisket is a reliable—and divine—selection. Order the sampler platter to get a taste of that, plus some smoked turkey, pulled pork shoulder, and a quarter rack of ribs. Don’t skimp on the sides. This is where the details truly matter. Order extra house pickles to add to each and every meaty bite. Goldfish crackers put a playful spin to the mac and cheese, while the super solid collard greens are sure to alleviate some of that post–cheat meal guilt.