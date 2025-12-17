Wild in the Palm Beaches Tour Returns

The Wild in the Palm Beaches Tour is back, inviting guests to explore three iconic wildlife attractions in Palm Beach County. Taking place every Sunday through March 1, visitors can enjoy half-day explorations of Manatee Lagoon, Busch Wildlife Sanctuary, and Loggerhead Marinelife Center.

The tour starts at Manatee Lagoon, a Florida Power & Light (FPL) Eco-Discovery Center. Participants will begin their journey with a breathtaking view of the Lake Worth Lagoon, followed by a guided experience through the interactive educational center and exhibits. At the end of the tour, guests can explore their outdoor observation deck for a chance to see manatees and other sea life.

The Wildlife Connection shuttle will take guests to their next stop: Busch Wildlife Sanctuary at Abramson & Schlaggar Reserve in Jupiter. Here, guests will enjoy picnic-style boxed lunch and an educational program, while meeting some of the sanctuary’s animal ambassadors. Then, guests will explore the grounds on a self-guided walk along the sanctuary’s nature trails, home to more than 200 animals.

The final tour stop takes guests to Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach to observe the rehabilitation of sick and injured sea turtles firsthand. Explore the FPL Outdoor Sea Turtle Hospital to meet ea turtle patients and learn about ongoing efforts to protect them. As a token of appreciation, each guest will receive a 10 percent discount to shop at the Gift Store before returning to Manatee Lagoon.

Tickets are $145 for adults (age 12 and older); $85 for youth (ages 2 to 11); and free for children age 1 and younger. Proceeds from the tour directly benefit animal care and education for each organization. Tickets are available at marinelife.org/program/wild-in-the-palm-beaches-tour/.

Guests are strongly encouraged to bring a hat, mineral sunscreen, and comfortable walking shoes. The tour departs and ends at Manatee Lagoon located at 6000 N. Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL 33407.