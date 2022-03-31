Wild & Scenic Film Festival Returns to Jupiter

The Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum will host its nationally anticipated and acclaimed Wild & Scenic Film Festival April 9. The premiere environmental and adventure film festival will take place at the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum (500 Captain Armour’s Way) from 6 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $20 and parking is free. For those viewing at home, tickets are available for a Video On Demand option here and virtual viewers will have seven days to watch the films.

“Currents of Hope” is the 2022 Wild & Scenic Film Festival theme. The event will feature 13 short films meant to inspire engagement and provide an opportunity for guests to interact with other local environmental organizations including: Wild Dolphin Project, Surfrider Foundation, Let It Rot, Friends of Jupiter Beach, Beach Bucket Foundation, Wild Blue Sea, Bureau of Land Management, Jonathan Dickinson State Park, John D. MacArthur State Park, and J.W. Corbett Wildlife Management/Fish and Wildlife Commission.

“The Wild & Scenic Film Festival feels extremely prescient as we emerge from a global pandemic and understand our deeper connection with ourselves and the environment around us,” said Hannah Lundell, education curator and Wild & Scenic Film Festival event coordinator. “This film festival aims to inspire activism through storytelling, which is why we chose stories told from a multitude of perspectives and backgrounds. I hope that, in watching these films, we not only understand the effects that our actions have upon the natural environment, but also find inspiration in each hero who tells their story.”

The Jupiter Inlet Lighthoue & Museum joins hundreds of organizations and communities around the nation proudly hosting the Wild & Scenic Film Festival On Tour, celebrating the beauty and wonder of our natural world, and inspiring audiences everywhere to take action to protect it. The local event will be emceed by 850 WFTL’s Karen Curtis.

Local film Hidden Wild will be featured at this year’s event. Guests will enjoy a live presentation, featuring a panel discussion with the Hidden Wild filmmakers and stars. The panel will reflect on the expedition team’s remarkable seven-day journey from the headwaters of the Loxahatchee River to the Atlantic Ocean in Palm Beach County. Representing the film are: Benji Studt, public outreach program supervisor for PBC Environmental Resources Management; Alex Freeze, scientist and expedition lead; Neil Losin, director of Days Edge Productions; Kiana Emilcar, Noah Langley, and Kourtez Davidson, student expeditioners; Sergio Piedra, director of community engagement and advocacy for The Palm Beaches; and Jennifer Davis, curriculum developer with Palm Beach County School District.

Attendees will indulge in tasty delights from food trucks–like Little Moir’s Hibiscus StrEATery, Churrasco Grill, and Crunly Churros–while enjoying the evening’s films. Beverages, including wine and beer, will be available for purchase and DJ music will surround guests with lively tropical tunes.

Ticket holders are asked to bring lawn chairs. Coolers and pets are not permitted. Gates open at 6 p.m. and films are scheduled to begin at dusk (approximately 8 p.m.).

For Wild & Scenic Film Festival Sponsorship opportunities, please contact: Kathleen Glover, glover@jupiterlighthouse.org.