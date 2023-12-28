Winter Wonder at Cox Science Center and Aquarium

Cap off a winter break well-spent at the Cox Science Center and Aquarium in West Palm Beach with a series of events, science camps, and more.

The festive season isn’t over at Cox. Now through January 7, the science center is hosting ‘Tis the Season for Science, featuring Let It Snow planetarium shows, laser light holiday shows, frigid science demonstrations, and Winter Wonder STEM activities. The series occurs daily from 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Looking for a New Year’s countdown for the kids? On December 31, children of all ages are invited to countdown to 2024 with Noon Year’s Eve. From 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., guests can enjoy live science demonstrations, music and dancing, DIY confetti poppers, dry apple cider, and more.

During seasonal breaks, students aged 5 to 10 years can join Science Adventure Camps to get out of the house and enjoy discovery-filled days. Sessions include Deep Blue Ocean from January 2-5; Walking on Sunshine on January 8; Eco Heroes on January 15; and Jr. Master Gardener on February 19.

For more event and camp information, visit coxsciencecenter.org.