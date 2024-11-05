“Wish You Were Here” Debuts Next Week

Every year, millions flock to the Palm Beaches for a respite from their normal lives. But that’s nothing new: since the 1870s, leisure travelers and snowbirds have migrated south to escape the cold and enjoy our sun and surf. As wealthy industrialists like Henry Flagler came to the region to build hotels, attractions, and railroads, Palm Beach established itself as America’s first resort destination. Today, it continues to be one of the world’s most treasured places to see, be seen, or get away from it all.

This month, the Historical Society of Palm Beach County will debut “Wish You Were Here: Tourism in the Palm Beaches,” an exhibition exploring the area’s colorful history of tourism, its evolution into a thriving industry, and the heavy hitters of today. On display at the Richard and Pat Johnson Palm Beach County History Museum in West Palm Beach, the exhibit will feature facts, stats, historical photos, and memorabilia in a variety of formats, including hands-on learning activities for all ages. The exhibition is open November 15 to June 28.

The grand exhibition will be officially unveiled during a Grand Opening Reception November 14. Guests will receive a passport and be transported into a tropical paradise, complete with Florida-inspired sips by Munyon’s Paw-Paw and burgers and shakes from a miniature of The Hut. Play an interactive golf simulator from Dryvebox, enjoy music by DJ Adam Lipson, see Kyle Lucks’ paintings of cultural icons, and tour privately-owned paintings by Florida artists Laura Woodward and The Highwaymen.

General admission tickets, which include complimentary valet, beer and wine, and light bites, are $150; VIP tickets, which include complimentary valet, top-shelf open bar, canapés, and a luxury gift bag from brand partners, are $500.