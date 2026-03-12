Zachary Lippman Presents “Tomatoes in Space” in Palm Beach

The Garden Club of Palm Beach and The Society of the Four Arts will host a presentation by Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory professor Zachary Lippman at the Dixon Education Building March 19. During his talk, “Tomatoes in Space,” Lippman will reveal how CRISPR gene-editing technology is shaping the future of agriculture.

From making crops grow in busy cities to reaching for the stars so plants can grow in space, learn about the importance of diversifying our agricultural system here on Earth and beyond. Lippman, a renowned scientist at the forefront of plant biology, employs a multidisciplinary approach in his laboratory that integrates biology, genetics, genomics, and genome editing to decipher the complex mechanisms of plant growth and reproduction.

Lippman’s work extends into the practical realm of agriculture. By exploring both natural and engineered genetic diversity, he and his team are pioneering approaches to crop breeding which could lead to crop improvement strategies, address pressing challenges in global food security and global hunger, and potentially provide food for long-mission space travel.

Tickets are $20 for non-members and free for members. To purchase, visit fourarts.org.