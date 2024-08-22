Zero Empty Spaces to Unveil “Paint the World Gold”

Zero Empty Spaces in Palm Beach Gardens will host its “Paint the World Gold: Artists for Childhood Cancer Awareness” exhibit in support of the Kids’ Cancer Foundation September 6.

In honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, the exhibit will showcase works from 22 resident artists, all featuring the gold ribbon symbolizing childhood cancer.

Featured artists will include: Andrew Holliman, Anthony Burks, Arielle Charris, Astrid Mora, Bonnie Bruner, Carol Moon, Clifton G. Webb, Deborah Smith, Faith Schwack, Heather Bergstrom, Ilene Gruber Adams, Jamaal Clark, Jerilyn Brown, Judith Gaggero, Kathleen Ross, Lashica Hardy, Louis Schneiderman, Lupe Lawrence, Nancy Blaschke, Patrick Williams, Sue Carlson, and Victor DiPilato.

Guests will have the opportunity to explore all participating artists’ studios during a reception September 12. Enjoy complimentary hors d’oeuvres and refreshments, as well as $5 raffle tickets with prizes donated by participating artists. A portion of the evening’s proceeds will benefit Kids’ Cancer Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting local children and families battling childhood cancer.

For more information, email event coordinator Heather Bergstrom at heatherbergstromart@gmail.com.