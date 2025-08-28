Zero Empty Spaces to Unveil Second Annual “Paint the World Gold”

Zero Empty Spaces in Palm Beach Gardens will host the second annual “Paint the World Gold” fundraising art reception September 10

Manipura by Julia Longwell will be on view in the second annual Paint the World Gold exhibit. Photo courtesy of Zero Empty Spaces
Zero Empty Spaces in Palm Beach Gardens will host the second annual “Paint the World Gold” art reception, raising funds and awareness for the Kids’ Cancer Foundation during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

The public is invited to tour this free group art show from September 6-30. “Paint the World Gold” spotlights works from 22 resident artists whose art is inspired by the gold ribbon symbolizing childhood cancer.

Hope by Erica Kyle. Photo courtesy of Zero Empty Spaces
During a September 10 reception, guests will have the opportunity to explore all 22 artist studios, showcasing a diverse range of artworks in various mediums and styles. The evening will feature complimentary hors d’oeuvres and refreshments, as well as $5 raffle tickets with exciting prizes donated by participating artists.

Participating artists include: Ilene Gruber Adams, Nancy Blaschke, Heather Bergstrom, Jerilyn Brown, Bonnie Bruner, Anthony Burks, Sue Carlson, Arielle Charris, Stephanie Derra, Judith Gaggero, Lashica Hardy, Erica Kyle, Lupe Lawrence, Julia Longwell, Carol Moon, Astrid Mora, Kathleen Ross, Louis Schneiderman, Faith Schwack, Deborah Smith, Joanna Wasserman, Clifton G. Webb, and Patrick Williams.

For more information, visit the reception’s Eventbrite page.

