Zimbabwean Stone Sculptures Arrive at Palm Beach Zoo

Majestic African stone sculptures have joined Palm Beach Zoo’s wildlife this holiday season. From now to January 5, EnnYe Gallery and Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society present a composition of African animal sculptures that greet guests on the pathways and under the luminous holiday lights.

These unique pieces were created by the talented Zimbabwean artists of the Shona tribe. The tribe’s sculptors have passed down the tradition and teachings of this exclusive art form through generations.

More than 20 spectacular sculptures will be displayed throughout the holiday season, ranging from three- to seven-feet-tall. As visitors see the spectacle of lights at Zoo Lights, they also have new sights to enjoy. The sculptures can also be purchased through the Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society’s team and their marketplace.

A section of the zoo will also become an open studio to see celebrated artist, Brighton Tendayi, creating scaled versions of wildlife.

For more information, visit palmbeachzoo.org.