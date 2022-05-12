6 MOSAIC Experiences to Try

Every May, the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County features the region’s arts and culture organizations through a MOSAIC (“Month of Shows, Art, Ideas, and Culture”) celebration. Attractions across the county provide special programming, offers, and experiences to guests. This year, the Cultural Council asked Nick Mele––a local known nationally for his lifestyle, fashion, and interior design photography––to step out from behind the camera and serve as the 2022 MOSAIC Experiences Curator.

As this year’s Experiences Curator, Mele is sharing his favorite organizations to visit with his family of four. Below, find his curated list of six MOSAIC experiences, with his personal insights and recommendations–and, of course, photos.

Mounts Botanical Garden is a special, lush oasis in West Palm Beach. There aren’t many places more beautiful than this to walk around with the family and enjoy nature. This 14-acre living plant museum with 23 spectacular gardens includes a water garden, butterfly garden, a rain garden, and a fragrance garden. Over 2,000 species of native Florida plants, exotic and tropical fruit trees, herbs, palms, and bromeliads await visitors of all ages. The kids loved feeding the fish and running around in the children’s maze. It’s one of those rare locations that make you feel like you’re not in a city anymore.



MOSAIC Offer: Receive one general or child admission at half price with purchase of one general admission ticket.

The Norton Museum of Art is a world-class organization located in the heart of West Palm Beach. The caliber of the exhibitions and artists on display is extraordinary. You could spend an entire day exploring this magnificent museum, including the stunning garden, and outdoor café.

MOSAIC Offer: Receive 10 percent off of 3 p.m. museum tours, museum shop purchases, and restaurant purchases. Guests must present QR code.

Ready to take your family vacation to new heights? Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum is a must-see for anyone traveling to The Palm Beaches—but especially for those who love the outdoors. The grounds surrounding the lighthouse are absolutely beautiful, highlighted by an enormous banyan tree and an amazing view that is truly second to none. Climbing the circular staircase to the top of the lighthouse is an exhilarating experience and great exercise to boot. Bring the family with you during MOSAIC!

MOSAIC Offer: Buy one, get one free children’s admission throughout May.

Yesteryear Village at South Florida Fairgrounds is a history-focused hidden gem located on the western edge of West Palm Beach. Though we’ve been to the fairgrounds many times, we never knew this was there! We could’ve stayed for hours exploring all the different homes and shops, which are all focused on presenting Florida life before 1940. You really feel like you’ve been transported to another time. In addition, the volunteer staff is so knowledgeable and friendly that it really adds to the experience. It’s a great way to explore history with the kids in a hands-on way.

MOSAIC Offer: Save $3 off tickets (maximum of four).

Looking to add some education into the mix? Look no further than the Cox Science Center & Aquarium in West Palm Beach’s Dreher Park. This is one of our favorite places to bring the boys, especially on a rainy day when you need a good indoor activity. The rotating exhibits mean that there is always something new to see and do. Everything is so interactive that it really makes learning fun for the kids and for parents like us.

MOSAIC Offer: Complimentary admission for one child with the purchase of one adult admission or $5 off admission for up to four guests.

Resource Depot is an amazing place to go when you’re looking for arts and crafts for the kids. There are new treasures around every corner and it’s an opportunity to teach the kids about reuse and recycling. It also sparks creativity—the boys instantly wanted to take all these small pieces and put things together.

MOSAIC Offer: Make waste into wonder with BOGO Bins at Resource Depot’s Materials Marketplace, or 25 percent off purchases from the TreasuRE Boutique.

