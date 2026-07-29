Come Together at Coco Market

What began in 2021 as an intimate community gathering has evolved into one of South Florida’s most magnetic wellness-minded Sunday happenings.

Founded by Corey Heyman, Coco Market now draws thousands of attendees to recurring free events in Delray Beach and Jupiter, blending yoga, shopping, live music, wellness experiences, and local food into something beyond your typical market. Each event hosts upwards of 65 to 80 local vendors, from smoothie and adaptogenic lines to jewelry designers, artists, healers, and fitness instructors. But the real draw is the atmosphere: picture kids dancing barefoot in drum circles, strangers becoming friends post-yoga, and like-minded locals mingling with newcomers.

“Coco Market was created to bring people together through wellness, community, and conscious local shopping,” says Heyman. “What’s been so special is watching it grow into a space where people support small businesses, discover different ways to heal, and connect with one another. People leave feeling lifted, lighter, and more connected than when they arrived.”

Upcoming market dates are August 2 and September 6 in Delray Beach, and October 18 and November 15 in Jupiter.

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