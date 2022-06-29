Cool Off with Tipsy Pitaya Boats

Summer in South Florida can be unbearable, but I’ve got a tasty way to ride our tropical heatwaves—and it includes a fruit that thrives in the heat. Pitaya, or dragon fruit, loves the hot sun and blooms on a full moon. This exotic, egg-shaped fruit is typically crimson in color (though it can be white or yellow) and it grows on cacti. It tastes like a cross between a melon and a kiwi. Cool off with a delicious frozen treat that can be prepared in advance to make any summer gathering extra special.

Tipsy Pitaya Boats Ingredients 1 dragon fruit 1/2 cup Pinot Noir (or your preferred wine or spirit) 2 tbsp. lemon juice Cut the dragon fruit into two even halves and use a spoon to remove the flesh (yielding about a cup). Add the dragon fruit flesh and the rest of the ingredients to a blender and blitz until smooth. Pour the mixture back into the dragon fruit shells or into a sealable, freezer-proof container. Freeze for 4-6 hours or until frozen. Remove from the freezer and enjoy.