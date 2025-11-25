Deck the Hulls for the Palm Beach Holiday Boat Parade

Deck the hulls—it’s boat parade season. On December 6, the thirty-first annual Palm Beach Holiday Boat Parade will illuminate the Intracoastal with brightly festooned boats, a traveling fireworks display by Zambelli, and holiday cheer, concluding in a luminous finale at the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse. Benefiting Toys for Tots and Little Smiles, the festive flotilla begins at 6 p.m. in North Palm Beach. Here’s where to drop anchor for the best view.

Watch the parade kick off at the North Palm Beach Country Club, where The Clubhouse restaurant serves drinks and dinner. You can also grab a prime viewing spot along the edge of the golf course.

Jupiter’s take on a downtown, Harbourside Place is home to popular restaurants like The Woods and The Jupiter Grill and even an amphitheater. Families will appreciate the convenience of the parking garage and room to roam, plus plentiful waterfront space to hang.

Public Parks

Five public parks sit along the route, and all offer unbeatable views of the holiday boat parade. Take your pick from Juno Park, Bert Winters Park, Waterway Park, Sawfish Bay Park, or Lighthouse Park. Or park your party anywhere along the Jupiter Riverwalk’s 2.5-mile stretch of parks, public docks, and entertainment districts lining the eastern shoreline of the Intracoastal—just remember to bring your own chair and picnic.

While Love Street is a happening spot to see and be seen on any given night, during the holiday boat parade, the viewing party at Lucky Shuck is the epicenter of the action. From 6 to 10 p.m., attendees will be treated to all-you-can-eat buffets and drinks for $150 per person plus unparalleled views of the parade’s fireworks finale. Or opt for a sit-down dinner and rooftop drinks at The Beacon and Topside.

Fresh off a multimillion-dollar renovation and home to Florida’s only floating bar, Waterway Café in Palm Beach Gardens provides a front-row seat to the watery action.