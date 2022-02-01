Forté Luxury Condominium in West Palm Beach Secures Funding, Sets 2024 Delivery as Construction Gets Underway

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – Presenting a bold new shape on the horizon and a fresh new vision for Palm Beach living, Forté on Flagler is a 24-story, boutique condominium tower overlooking the island from an ideal waterfront location at 1309 South Flagler Drive in West Palm Beach.

Designed by Bernardo Fort-Brescia of Arquitectonica, with interiors imagined by Jean-Louis Deniot, Forté’s sleek design offers the rare privacy of only one or two residences per floor, each with panoramic views of Worth Avenue, the Intracoastal Waterway, and the Atlantic Ocean.

Construction has Commenced

Two Roads Development and Alpha Blue Ventures, the development team behind Forté, secured $121.5 million in construction financing from Bank OZK. Construction of the 24-story tower has commenced and is scheduled to be completed in 2024.

“With pre-construction sales exceeding expectations and the building already going vertical, we are thrilled to see our vision for Forté coming to life,” said James Harpel, Chairman and Senior Partner of Two Roads Development.

With approximately 70% of Forté’s 41 residences sold, buyers are flocking to the tower’s unique offering from markets across the domestic United States.

Grand Waterfront Residences

The expansive three- and four-bedroom residences range from 4,200 to 8,400 square feet in size, with the option to combine half-floor plans into a full-floor home. A single, six-bedroom penthouse spans 8,900 enclosed square feet with an additional 2,000-square-foot private rooftop deck featuring a pool, summer kitchen, and cabana bath showcasing unmatched 360-degree views.

All residences include private elevator foyers, no less than 10-foot-high ceilings, and at least 1,000 square feet of outdoor living space. Kitchens and baths feature custom-designed cabinetry by Jean Louis-Deniot and Italkraft®, with top-of-the-line finishes, fixtures, and appliances from Sub-Zero®, Wolf® and Waterworks®. The flexible flow-through floor plans invite each owner to realize their unique vision of the ultimate Palm Beach residence.

Three Full Floors of Amenities

Among Forté’s standout amenities is an impressive second-story pool deck overlooking Palm Beach, complete with a 75′ lap pool, heated spa, and an outdoor dining and lounge area perfectly suited for hosting old friends and socializing with new neighbors.

Designed to foster new levels of fitness, relaxation, and rejuvenation, the third floor’s health and wellness spaces are equipped with a steam room, sauna, private treatment rooms, a relaxation area and locker facilities. These spa-inspired amenities are complemented by a state-of-the-art fitness center and yoga studio.

Additional amenities include a private dining room with seating for up to 24 guests, a theater, an evening lounge, a card room, and a multi-sport simulator. Two fully furnished guest suites are also available to create privacy for family and friends, while a business center offers all the office essentials residents might need for working remotely.

An Array of Personalized Services

An array of personalized concierge services include access to premium tickets and VIP events, restaurant reservations, moving coordination and storage solutions, interior design services, housekeeping services, spa and salon appointments, personal shopping, travel service with private and commercial air bookings, and in-residence wellness and fitness coordination.

Resident services also include 24-hour security and surveillance, 24-hour lobby attendant and valet service, access to Forté house cars, as well as electric vehicle charging stations.

In the Center of it All

Situated on South Flagler Drive, Forté rests within a tranquil residential neighborhood just south of the private Palm Beach Atlantic University campus. The Norton Museum of Art, Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens, and Antique Row Art & Design are all in proximity. The building’s center-of-it-all location provides convenient access to Palm Beach’s renowned social and cultural scenes, as well as several surrounding designer boutiques, jewelers, cafes, and celebrity chef-driven restaurants.

As Forté rises to set a sophisticated new standard for luxury Palm Beach living, select residences remain. To schedule your private presentation, visit https://fortewpb.com/ or call 561-903-4682. The Forté Sales Gallery is open daily at 1217 South Flagler Drive, Suite 300 in West Palm Beach.