“Lost and Found” Celebrates LGBTQIA+ History in South Florida

In celebration of Pride Month (June 1–30), the Historical Society of Palm Beach County has unveiled “Lost and Found: LGBTQIA+ Identity and Space in South Florida,” a new exhibition exploring how LGBTQIA+ identity has been represented in public life and how South Florida’s queer communities have created spaces for visibility, advocacy, care, and belonging.

Curated by The Palm Beach Post Notables editor Krystian von Speidel, “Lost and Found” examines the connections between media and lived experience through historic newspaper clippings, archives, photographs, and contemporary storytelling. Visitors will gain insight into how queer life was often framed through controversy, morality, and public debate, as well as how LGBTQIA+ communities responded by building supportive networks and spaces.

Featured Organizations and Community Spaces

The exhibition highlights the ongoing work of organizations, venues, and initiatives that continue to strengthen and support South Florida’s LGBTQIA+ community, including:

The Bunker Artspace

Compass Community Center

The Gay Polo League

H.G. Roosters

Lake Worth Playhouse

Metropolitan Community Church of the Palm Beaches

OutSFL

Palm Beach County Human Rights Council

PRISM

Queer Hike Club SFL

Queer Market/Dyke Night

Stonewall National Museum, Archives and Library

Team Bill Bone

Transpire Help

West Palm Night Runners

The Historical Society will host an opening reception June 10 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Richard and Pat Johnson Palm Beach County History Museum in West Palm Beach. Representatives from participating organizations will provide visitors with an opportunity to connect directly with the groups carrying this work forward today.

For additional information about the exhibition, visit pbchistory.org.