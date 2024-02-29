Sample Moody Tongue Sushi at the Four Seasons

The Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach will host Moody Tongue Sushi for an exclusive omakase residency March 7-28. The recipient of two Michelin stars, Moody Tongue Sushi and executive sushi chef Hiromi Iwakiri will present a 15-course tasting menu, paired with beers by Moody Tongue Brewing Company brewmaster Jared Rouben. Highlights include Hokkaido scallop with edamame and Ossetra caviar, paired with the Pressed Asian Pear Saison, as well as an A5 Miyazaki Wagyu handroll with wasabi horseradish cream and beef fat breadcrumbs, paired with the Cherry Oud Bruin.

The dinners will take place in the Four Seasons’ Living Room lounge, which has been transformed into an imitate dining space. Select seatings are available from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. The cost is $165 per person, plus $65 for the beer pairings. More information is available by calling 561-582-2800, and reservations can be made via Resy.