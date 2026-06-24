Style of the Union: All-American Fashion

Twisted halter top in heavy cotton poplin ($1,350), Skant pant skirt in cotton grosgrain ($1,395), Rosie Assoulin; Jasmine heel sandals ($795), Michael Kors Collection; starburst and baroque pearl earrings ($175), Kenneth Jay Lane.

Ralph Lauren Collection coat ($4,290), Ralph Lauren Collection satin pants ($1,990), Ralph Lauren; Jasmine heel sandals ($795), Michael Kors Collection; starburst and baroque pearl earrings ($175), Maltese cross pin ($270), Kenneth Jay Lane.

Slim vest ($90), striped modern polo ($50), Tommy Hilfiger; limited-edition American eagle pin ($250), Kenneth Jay Lane.

Poplin tank dress ($650), beaded sandal heels ($450), Tory Burch; starburst and baroque pearl earrings ($175), white pearl and rhodium starburst necklace ($215), four-row white shell pearl necklace ($295), Cultura pearl coil bracelet ($75), Kenneth Jay Lane.

Leather Balmacaan trench coat ($8,990), Jasmine heel sandals ($795), Michael Kors Collection; Barbara Bush pearl and sapphire clasp necklace ($375), Kenneth Jay Lane.

Ralph Lauren Collection coat ($4,290), Ralph Lauren Collection satin pants ($1,990), Ralph Lauren; starburst and baroque pearl earrings ($175), Maltese cross pin ($270), Kenneth Jay Lane.

Kiernan anorak in stripe printed silk taffeta ($2,290), Thea skirt in stripe printed silk twill ($1,890), Adam Lippes; beaded sandal heels ($450), Tory Burch; black and pearl drop earrings ($215), eight-row gray pearl choker necklace ($215), Kenneth Jay Lane.

Bead-embroidered off-the-shoulder dress ($2,590), strappy sandals ($760), Carolina Herrera; black and pearl drop earrings ($215), Kenneth Jay Lane.

High-armhole sport coat in Nantucket scenic silk twill ($3,150), easy-fit point-collar button-down shirt in Nantucket scenic silk twill ($1,990), knee-length classic back-pleated skirt in Nantucket scenic silk twill ($2,790), wingtip booties on 90-mm round curved heel in Velukid ($1,350), cable and rib over-the-calf socks in Merino wool ($720), Bolton bag in soft calf ($5,700), Thom Browne; rhinestone and pearl earrings ($215), Kenneth Jay Lane.

Shoulder crop top in cotton grosgrain ($550), Just a Small Gathering skirt in crosshatch wool ($2,295), Rosie Assoulin; crystal waterfall earrings ($185), Kenneth Jay Lane.

Strapless drape-train gown ($5,995), Monique Lhuillier, Marissa Collections; black and pearl drop earrings ($215), eight-row gray pearl choker necklace ($215), Kenneth Jay Lane.

Story Credits

Shot by Palm Beach Illustrated on location at Castillo de San Marcos National Monument and the Ximenez-Fatio House Museum, St. Augustine

Jewelry by Kenneth Jay Lane

Fashion editor: Katherine Lande

Model: Dasha Maletina, Women360, New York

Hair and makeup: Heather Blaine, Creative Management, Miami

Fashion assistant: Zlata Kotmina

Digital tech: Simon Dale

Special thanks to St. George Inn, St. Augustine