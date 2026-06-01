Unique Carryout Across the Palm Beaches

Bowled Over

Delray Beach’s Amar Mediterranean Bistro showcases its Lebanese flair at its new fast-casual concept, Amar Sandwich Shop. Inspired by Lebanon’s street food traditions, Amar Sandwich Shop offers salads, hummus and rice bowls, and sandwiches on fresh pita bread, all of which can be customized with falafel, chicken or beef shawarma, cauliflower, and more. Be sure to try the man’oushe (a Lebanese flatbread) and a specialty drink like a tahini shake or rosewater lemonade.

Full Steam Ahead

Since appearing on Shark Tank in 2024, Topsail Steamer has expanded to franchise locations up and down the country’s East Coast. Royal Palm Beach residents Kate and Kyle McGoff were drawn to the business—which sells ready-to-steam seafood boil pots—for both the cool concept and its focus on community. “It’s not just about the food,” says Kate. “It’s about the ritual of cooking together, sitting down, connection, and conversations—slowing down in a world that moves way too fast.” Kate reports that their most popular signature Bay Bucket is the Shark Bite High Tider, which can feed five to six people and comes with snow crab, shrimp, clams, scallops, andouille sausage, lobster tails, corn, and more.

Raise the Steaks

Shop top-notch raw ingredients and chef-quality prepared meals at Okeechobee Prime Meat Market in West Palm Beach, run by the same family behind Okeechobee Steakhouse. Elevate your takeout order with everything from made-from-scratch chicken pot pie to lobster mac and cheese and Prime beef stroganoff. On the weekends (Friday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.), the market serves barbecue, with smoked meats available by the pound or nestled within a potato roll.

Nice to Meat You

Make it a Meatball Monday with Lynora’s. Swing by any of the restaurant’s locations (including in West Palm Beach, Palm Beach Gardens, Jupiter, and Boca Raton) to pick up a bucket of 10 meatballs for $30. Pair it with a salad, pizza, or pasta for the full Italian experience.

Tropical Punch

James Beard–nominated chef Pushkar Marathe debuted Mango Mercado in 2024, putting a grab-and-go spin on his globally influenced cuisine. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mango Mercado boasts artisan-style breakfast and lunch mains, an array of salads and sides, half or whole Bell & Evans rotisserie chickens, and a variety of Roman flatbread sandwiches known as piadinas. The original Mango Mercado is in Palm Beach Gardens but look out for a CityPlace location this fall.