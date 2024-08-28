2 Florida Farms to Visit

Milking It

If you’re a member of the cult following Sutton Milk has amassed around their fresh milk and ice cream or have stalked their cow-print wagon to local farmers markets and events, you’ll be delighted to know you can make a pilgrimage to the place the magic happens: a working family farm in Okeechobee.

Sutton and Kris Rucks, with their fifth-generation dairy-farming children Lindsey and Garrett, open their home four days per week for a family-friendly, on-farm experience complete with Holstein and Brown Swiss cows, goats, a barnyard playground—and handcrafted ice cream, of course.

What started in 2019 as a sweet treat at the end of farm tours became a local sensation during the pandemic. As school group tours covering cow care, sustainability, and the milking process abruptly stopped, the Rucks family had a surfeit of ice cream and offered it for sale online—selling out within 24 hours. These days, Sutton Milk has a loyal following across more than 60 local restaurants and grocers. The cheeky, inventive ice cream flavors change regularly, with a few masterworks (may we suggest Cookie Monster and Banana Puddin’?) cementing a permanent status.

“We love to bake so we take inspiration from other common sweets and put our own spin on it,” Lindsey shares. “We try to introduce a new flavor every couple of weeks to give our customers something new to try.”

If you visit, expect to leave with worn-out kids, a few pounds of beef, and this county’s prized pints; in town, stock up at Palm Beach Meats and Bedner’s Farm Fresh Market locations.

Happy Trails

The family-owned 25-acre White Trail Flower Farm in Jupiter Farms does it all and then some: they specialize in roses and rare ornamentals, cut florals, custom gardens, workshops, weddings, and other private and semi-private events at their European-style flower farm and fields. They also raise livestock and show poultry; have a citrus grove with grapefruit and Valencia oranges; grow sugarcane; offer U-pick events, specialty markets, animal encounters, and various other kid-friendly programs; provide event florals, custom home garden installs, and porch/outdoor styling; and open for plant sales Wednesday to Sunday in season. If you go, don’t miss the North American Butterfly Association–certified butterfly habitat with 5 acres of host and nectar plants (home to more than 16 million honeybees!), and the boutique and café with cottage foods, fresh eggs, local honey, cut florals, and various handmade goods.