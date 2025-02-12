A Day of Dance is Coming to West Palm Beach

Immerse yourself in a day of dance during Natural Movers Foundation’s Moved: A Celebration of Black History and Culture Through Dance, returning to the Kravis Center February 22. The West Palm Beach–based nonprofit will host a curated schedule of dance master classes, cultural workshops, and evening performances, featuring renowned Black artists including Herman Payne, Branndi Lewis, Garry Q. Lewis, Paunika Jones, Buddha Stretch, and Monique Walker. The celebration welcomes dancers of all levels and ages. Performance tickets are $25; full-day passes for classes and the performance are $35.