Savor with the Symphony

After a yearslong hiatus, the Palm Beach Symphony has resumed its beloved (and delicious!) Symphony Sessions: Lunch and Learn series at the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties in West Palm Beach. The education-meets-entertainment series kicked off in December with host Maestro Gerard Schwarz, and resumed in January with two lunches featuring principal cellist Claudio Jaffé.

The upcoming sessions will be hosted by either by Schwarz or guest conductor Matthew Cooperman. Attendees will get a glimpse behind the curtain of how the symphony prepares for concerts, selects repertoire, and more. They will also learn about the subject matter and composer that will be performed during the upcoming concert. The three-course gourmet lunch will be catered by SandyJames Fine Food & Productions and wines will be served by Private Cask Imports.

They will continue this month with guest conductor Matthew Cooperman February 27. Schwarz will host the final two on April 3 and May.

For more information, visit palmbeachsymphony.org.