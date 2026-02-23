The Treasure Coast has long been defined by golf, but the way people engage with it is evolving. Today’s members are looking for something that fits more naturally into the way they live now. It’s become less about occasion, and more about everyday use. At Glynlea Country Club in Port St. Lucie, that shift is reflected in a welcoming environment that brings together championship golf, open space, and thoughtfully designed social amenities.

From the outset, Glynlea was envisioned as a modern club with respect for the land. Set within the Wylder master-planned community, the neighborhood unfolds across preserved natural areas, lakes, and wide expanses of green space, creating a setting that feels open, balanced, and intentionally paced.

That sense of ease carries through to the homes themselves. Glynlea offers new construction residences by two nationally recognized builders, Perry Homes and Lennar, with offerings ranging from the $400s to over $1 million. From low-maintenance twin villas to spacious single-family homes, each residence is designed to support modern living.

Homes are thoughtfully positioned to take advantage of golf fairways, lakes, and preserved green space, reinforcing the feeling that nature is part of everyday life. Five designer-decorated model homes are open daily, offering an in-person look at more than 30 available floorplans.

Anchoring the community is the first signature golf course by 17-time PGA Tour Champion Jim Furyk. Designed in collaboration with architect Mike Beebe, the 18-hole championship course reflects a philosophy rooted in thoughtful strategy and repeat play.

Multiple tee sets welcome golfers of varying skill levels, while fairways, ponds, and preserved wetlands follow the land’s natural movement. Woven seamlessly into the community, the course functions as both a premier golf experience and a defining element of the landscape.

Golf at Glynlea extends beyond the traditional round. Residents also enjoy the nation’s first Aquatic Toptracer® Driving Range, where floating greens and real-time ball-tracking technology transform practice into a social, interactive experience. Whether refining a swing or gathering casually with friends and family, the range reflects the club’s broader emphasis on accessibility and everyday engagement.

That same philosophy shapes the rest of the amenities. Pickleball and tennis courts are active throughout the day, while the Golf Shop serves as a familiar point of connection for residents coming and going. The Tee Box Grille food truck adds a relaxed, communal layer to the experience, reinforcing Glynlea’s approachable, lived-in atmosphere.

Looking ahead, the lifestyle continues to evolve with plans for a 10-acre Club Campus. Future amenities will include a modern clubhouse, resort-style pools, a fitness and wellness center, additional racquet courts, and flexible social spaces, including an event lawn. Planned as a collection of interconnected spaces rather than a single centerpiece, the campus is designed to encourage movement, interaction, and a shared sense of community.

For Palm Beach County residents considering what comes next, Glynlea Country Club offers a modern way to live the club life—one shaped by intention, balance, and everyday use.

Glynlea Country Club is located at 10942 NW Furyk Drive in Port St. Lucie. With move-in-ready residences and to-be-built homesites available now, it’s a community best experienced firsthand. Learn more at GlynleaCountryClub.com.