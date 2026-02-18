1000 North Welcomes a New Executive Chef

1000 North in Jupiter has promoted Jeffrey Perry from sous chef to executive chef. His promotion coincides with the restaurant debuting a new combined brunch and lunch menu and refreshed Social Hour and Tavern menus.

Highlights of the combined brunch and lunch menu, available Saturdays and Sundays, include the Rainbow Roll (with tuna, hamachi, salmon, avocado, and truffle sauce) and the Avocado Croast (avocado, poached eggs, hollandaise, arugula, and Parmesan, served on a croissant). Guests can also take part in a two-course prix fixe lunch menu for $36 per person.

New dishes on the Social Hour and Tavern menus include blistered shishito peppers with lemon-miso aioli and smoked Maldon salt; green chickpea hummus with veggie crudité, olive tapenade, and crispy pita; and shrimp cocktail, served with sauce louie, cocktail sauce, and lemon.

Lunch and brunch are available Saturdays from noon to 2:30 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Social Hour is offered daily from 5 to 6:30 p.m., and all night on Wednesdays at the Tavern and Terrace bars.