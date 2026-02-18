Field of Greens to Open Three New Locations

Field of Greens, the popular health-focused café based in Palm Beach County, will open three new locations in the coming weeks.

Field of Greens Boynton Beach will open February 20 at 1500 Gateway Blvd. in Renaissance Commons. On March 13, Field of Greens will debut inside the Alton Town Center in Palm Beach Gardens at 5320 Donald Ross Road. Finally, on April 3, Field of Greens will open at the Avenir in Palm Beach Gardens at 12485 Northlake Blvd. All three locations will be open for breakfast and lunch, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

These three outposts join the ranks of other Field of Greens locations, including two in West Palm Beach (South Dixie Highway and Clematis), as well as in North Palm Beach, Palm Beach, Wellington, and inside Phillips Point on Flagler Drive.