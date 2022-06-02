“About Women” to Debut at MAC Art Galleries

The exhibition will showcase the works of more than 30 renowned female artists from around the world beginning June 11

By
-
Summer Crowd by Jacqueline Berkley
Summer Crowd by Jacqueline Berkley

MAC Art Galleries in Delray Beach will present “About Women”, a limited engagement fine art exhibition celebrating the works of 30 of the world’s most important female artists, beginning June 11.

Painted City by Jane Whitehurst
Painted City by Jane Whitehurst

This ground-breaking collection is on exhibition and available for acquisition at the gallery during a limited engagement presentation through July 1.  Art lovers won’t want to miss the exhibition’s opening reception on June 11, taking over the gallery from 6 to 9 p.m. The reception is free and open to the public, but RSVP through Eventbrite is suggested. Artists Estella Fransbergen, Twyla Gettert, Ellen Forbes, Elena Bond, and Luisa Mesa will make appearances at the reception. For more about the exhibition, click here, email info@macfineart.com, or call (561) 332-3352.

The gallery is located at 390 S.E. 2nd Avenue, Delray Beach.

Facebook Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR