All Aboard at Caroline Station

As West Palm Beach continues to evolve at a rapid clip, Caroline Station is ensuring it stays recognizable by carving out a place that feels unmistakably built by locals, for locals.

“The Warehouse District has a creative, gritty, authentic energy that existed long before the cranes showed up,” says developer Alex Griswold, who grew up in Palm Beach County. “Our job is to honor that—to be stewards of it, not bulldoze it.”

The destination (which occupies the block surrounded by Caroline and Blanche streets and Clare and Elizabeth avenues) unites wellness, retail, dining, recreation, and creative spaces in one walkable hub that feels aesthetically cohesive thanks in part to the work of local branding and design studio—and tenant—Gather & Seek. Other tenants include Isla & Co., Jon Wine, Palm Beach Squash Club, Bindu Yoga, Show Pony, The Bungalow by Gypsy, Love Bandit, and more, with upcoming potentials “who would genuinely surprise people,” says Griswold.

Coming next, the highly anticipated WPB Exchange (located inside the former Grandview Public Market and led by the Gather & Seek team) is set to bring an added layer through food, events, activations, art, and community programming.

“West Palm Beach is having a moment, and with that comes the risk that the people who built this city’s culture get priced out of experiencing it,” Griswold adds. “Caroline Station is our answer to that. We wanted to create something that the people who already live and work here feel ownership over, not something that flew in from somewhere else and planted a flag. The local operators are the anchor and that was done intentionally.”