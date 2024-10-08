All Aboard for Eras Tour Next Week

If you’re one of the few people left on Earth not on board with the Swifties (o ye of little joy), get out of Dodge October 18-20, when Taylor Swift’s record-breaking 152-show Eras Tour will pack Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

The effects of the most anticipated concert of the year will be felt even in the Palm Beaches, where local establishments are expected to present themed menus and events around the concert, following the precedent set in other host cities. Brightline and iHeartRadio will fete fans on sing-along trains from Orlando to Aventura, where shuttles will link concertgoers to the stadium. Trains will feature immersive decor, photo ops, curated food and drink, and surprises along the way by DJs from Orlando’s XL106.7 and Magic 107.7 radio stations.

No Eras Tour tix? No problem—you can still ride the Tay-keover train. But, dear reader, if you’re one of the blessed attendees (the show sold out moments into the lottery-based presale), consider this writer’s desperate plea for a ticket—an armful of friendship bracelets and eternal thanks could be yours. ­