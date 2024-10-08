Setting the Scene with Everyday Elegance

Interior designer Alex Papachristidis sets tables that evoke warmth and intimacy, with a curatorial eye focused on custom elegance. “I don’t repeat or have a cookie-cutter approach,” he says. Five years ago, he launched Everyday Elegance—a tabletop design service and online shopping platform—with Lisa McCarthy, a Vero Beach resident and friend who runs the business end of the company. With Palm Beach penchants in mind, Papachristidis dressed tables just for PBI—inside the dining room and out. “I love variety,” he says. “I want my guests…to feel stimulated, comfortable, and at home.”

All Aflutter

“My partner, Lisa, and I believe the color purple can be used as a neutral,” Papachristidis says. For this table, they’ve paired purple with white flowers and green glasses. “It’s always interesting to balance your tables with a contrast color,” he adds. The butterflies on their custom Everyday Elegance plates look as if they have flown in from the garden. The antique Georg Jensen silver is a beautiful collectible for the host. The white napkins with a purple picot edge further enhance the table’s layered look.

Cultivating Contrasts

Casa Gusto’s blue and white marbleized dishes paired with Everyday Elegance pink linens evoke a masculine-meets-feminine appeal. The floral display within the centerpiece basket—Papachristidis’ interpretation of his favorite Bunny Mellon basket—adds another pop of color. The William Yeoward Crystal Venetia glasses are also a favorite of both Papachristidis and McCarthy. The Christofle flatware lends a modern touch to a classic look. Purple crystal votives from the client’s house further personalize the table.

Green with Envy

Drawing on old-school sentiments reimagined, Papachristidis used two styles of dishes, with hand-painted green roses complemented by whimsical chinoiserie figures holding baskets of pink blooms. Pumpkin canisters borrowed from the kitchen translate a garden vibe and double as seasonal decor during the fall holidays. Delicate Murano candlesticks pick up the pink tones of the flowers.

Regal Flush

Papachristidis selected Mottahedeh Prosperity dishes, originally designed for George and Martha Washington, for this table in the entrance of a client’s home. “This is a Palm Beach special for ‘ladies who lunch,’” says Papachristidis, pointing out the wonderful Meg Braff palm leaf skirted tablecloth that sets the tone. A Susan Lewis silver-plated epergne is filled with flowers and berries—a nod to the custom, red-trimmed napkins.

Secret Garden

Papachristidis knows about unpredictable South Florida weather, so he believes covered areas are best for dining. For a courtyard dinner, he and McCarthy kept a fresh palette with a white table and chairs, adding a custom plate from Everyday Elegance in blue, yellow, and green. Florist Susan Lewis augmented the table with bouquets in green and yellow. The designer’s navy blue napkins with white fringe provide an unexpected pop. Custom gilded bamboo flatware and William Yeoward Crystal’s Fanny Amber tumblers echo the harvest colors of the pumpkin tableware. “I feel this table epitomizes old Palm Beach outdoor entertaining,” Papachristidis says. “It has a casual yet sophisticated mixture done with a fresh approach.”

Timeless Touch

“There has always been a classic elegance in Palm Beach, and this table reflects that in a unique and collected way,” Papachristidis says. The Everyday Elegance black bamboo dishes create drama while remaining true to South Florida’s atmosphere. “Nineteenth-century Grecian vases from Casa Gusto play off the dishes,” says Papachristidis, who selected Buccellati Tahiti bamboo flatware and silver salt and pepper shakers for a touch of shine. The floral arrangement came from the garden.