Art & Jazz on the Avenue Returns Tonight

Art & Jazz on the Avenue, an outdoor street celebration of art, live music, culture, and community in downtown Delray Beach, returns May 27, from 6 to 9:30 p.m.

This month, East Atlantic Avenue will transform into a lively open-air festival featuring live music by Wonderama and Cedrick Talton Experience, live mural art, kids’ activities, dancing, dining, and locally curated vendors.

Hosted by the Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA), Art & Jazz on the Avenue takes place three times each year, offering a fresh experience every time. From open-air galleries and live jazz performances to street-level art and family-friendly activities, Art & Jazz transforms distinct corners of downtown Delray Beach into vibrant hubs of creativity and connection.