Come Together at the Arts & Wellness Community Fair

The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County will host a free Arts & Wellness Community Fair May 30, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in its Arts & Wellness Space in downtown Lake Worth Beach (11 South L Street).

Held in recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, the family-friendly event invites the community to experience a morning focused on creativity, movement, and connection through hands-on arts and wellness activities. There will also be wellness vendors, a live musical performance, and free healthcare screenings provided by Care Access.

Guests are encouraged to drop in anytime throughout the event to participate in free interactive programming, including:

10 to 11 a.m. “Intro to Capoeira: Afro-Brazilian Martial Art” with Mayling Marquez

“Intro to Capoeira: Afro-Brazilian Martial Art” with Mayling Marquez 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. “What Makes Us Smile” collage activity with Arts For Smiles Inc.

“What Makes Us Smile” collage activity with Arts For Smiles Inc. Noon to 1 p.m. Hula Hoop Bonanza with Abbigail Arevalo

The event is presented in partnership with Support Not Stigma. The Arts & Wellness Community Fair is free and open to the public, but RSVP is encouraged.