At Home Adventure: Towering Hospitality in Boca

The Boca Raton skyline is most recognizable for a certain pink tower that rises 27 floors above ground level and offers its lucky residents wraparound views of sea and city. That tower, an iconic building of The Boca Raton resort and private club, has long been the subject of debate, but these days everyone agrees that its reimagining makes it the jewel in a crown that already boasts several ultra-luxury hotels.

With elevated Collection suites that capitalize on long vistas and a private-access lounge with white-glove service, the Tower stands tall as the most exclusive of The Boca Raton’s five hotels. As the resort’s newest room product, the Tower Suite Collection includes 11 brand new Signature Suites located on the twenty-third through twenty-sixth floors. From this vantage point, a panorama encompassing the Intracoastal, barrier islands, and the ocean unfolds and fades into a blue horizon. Hands down, the best views property wide.

Hospitality interior design firm Rockwell Group did not miss a thing when designing these accommodations. Appointed to look like luxe residences with a contemporary coastal aesthetic, the spacious Grand Suites feature entertainment areas with a wet bar, banquettes along oversize windows, one- and two-bedroom configurations, and elegant accents like fluted wood walls, high-end stone surfaces, and modern light fixtures.

The pinnacle—literally—of the suite offerings is a three-bedroom Townhouse with soaring glass walls from which to take in the spectacular scenery. Rich dark woods and neutral tones punctuated by sage-green accents, as well as high-end lighting and art, create the ultimate modern aerie that you’ll be loath to leave. The amenities are fitting of the surroundings: floor butlers to cater to every wish, a fitness room with a Peloton and fitness mirror, and complimentary drinks and snacks are just the beginning.

The Tower Suite Collection’s top perk is access to the Top of the Tower, a private lounge on the twenty-seventh floor reserved for the residents of this exclusive enclave. Appointed like a members-only club with plush seating and wraparound views through floor-to-ceiling windows, the lounge is the perfect perch to linger over breakfast, light lunch, or evening cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. A dedicated butler assists with reservations and helps plan experiences on property or around town.

Since The Boca Raton is positioned along the Intracoastal and has a 30-slip marina accommodating vessels up to 170 feet, boating here is a must. If you didn’t bring your own, ask the concierge to arrange a yacht cruise on the new 42-foot cruiser Relentless. Whether a family outing or romantic sunset sail, the Tower’s Extraordinary Experiences staff make it seamless so your only job is to savor the carefree moments on the water.

The Tower is also steps away from the hotel’s family wonderland, which starts at the Harborside Pool Club. Two waterslides, a lazy river, and a FlowRider surfing simulator keep the fun going all day, while luxe cabanas provide shaded respite and a steady stream of drinks and bites.

For a more self-centric experience, head to Spa Palmera, a 50,000-square-foot shrine to wellness and pampering. Reimagined by Colin Cowie, the spa is a blend between the Spanish-Moorish style of Addison Mizner and a more organic, modern aesthetic. Begin your spa day with a ritual bath in an ornate, hammam-like space that looks like a Moroccan palace. Replete with salt inhalation, Swiss showers, and a “deluge” water massage, this experience alone is enough to prompt a total reset. But why stop there when there are so many other ways to rejuvenate? The spa menu is as comprehensive as they come, with such treatments as the Royal Coconut Milk and Honey Ritual, Shirodhara, sound vibration, and a Diamond Luminous Facial by Natura Bisse leading the lineup. There’s also a Biostation offering B12 therapy and wellness-focused medical services performed in utter privacy. Even after a single treatment, it’s obvious why so many guests check into The Boca Raton just to have access to Spa Palmera.

Come December, the hotel will unveil the next gem in its crown, the renovated Beach Club. If the new Tower is any indication, guests will be in for a treat.

