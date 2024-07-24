Q&A with Olympian Laura Kraut

At age 58, show jumper Laura Kraut is no stranger to this exacting sport in which men and women compete equally. “I grew up with horses but didn’t ride a show jumper until I was 19,” says Kraut, a two-time Olympic medalist who divides her time training and teaching between farms in Wellington and Holland. “All these years later I still get a thrill from getting in the ring and trying to be the very best.” As of press time, Kraut had made the short list of riders for this year’s Summer Olympics, which will take place in Paris July 26 to August 11. PBI caught up with Kraut to learn more about her passion for riding and what drives her quest to win.

PBI: You’ve already won Olympic team medals (gold in 2008 and silver in 2021). Should you make the Olympic team, what would medaling in Paris for individual competition mean to you?

Kraut: Individual medals have eluded me, perhaps because I enjoy the team aspect so much that winning an individual has been out of my head. But this year, I’d very much like to win it.

What is your pre-competition routine for staying physically and mentally focused?

I do a lot of yoga, Peloton, and weight training. I also ride up to six horses a day so, for me, it’s a lifestyle. Also, we never stop competing, which we do throughout Europe this time of year. That’s our normal routine, which we’ll do leading right up to the Olympics.

What makes your horses so adept at show jumping?

They are at the absolute highest echelon of skill and athleticism. So, aside from what we help develop as trainers, I think these horses, like extraordinary athletes, are probably born with the gifts they have.

You are also a celebrated trainer. Are you a horse whisperer?

Ha! Well, I’ve spent my entire life around horses and understand their personalities and how they operate. So, yes, I probably can tell what they’re thinking or worried or excited about.

At age 58 (and a mother and grandmother) you are an inspirational role model. What is your advice to young riders?

Be willing to listen and learn. Don’t shy away from hard work. And don’t ever give up, because you never know what’s right around the corner.