Boca Ballet Theatre Celebrates 35 Years of Dance

Boca Ballet Theatre will celebrate its landmark thirty-fifth anniversary season at its annual gala January 18. Hosted at Florida Atlantic University’s University Theatre, Boca Ballet Theatre’s gala performance will feature professional dancers from American Ballet Theatre, New York City Ballet, Philadelphia Ballet, and Miami City Ballet.

Professional company dancers Skylar Brandt, Chloe Misseldine, Cory Stearns, Catherine Hurlin, Jarod Curley, Emma Von Enck, Sterling Baca, Oksana Maslova, Scarlett Güémez, Cameron Catazaro, and Lucas Segovia will perform a dynamic mix of classical and contemporary pieces from across ballet history. This performance will also feature current Boca Ballet Theatre dancers and alumni such as Aurora Chinchilla of The Royal Ballet, Jason Williams of MOMIX, Sasha Lazarus of Giordano Dance Chicago, and Melissa Weber of Dance Key West.

Following the performance, guests will enjoy cocktails while the stage is transformed into an elegant dining experience. The stars of the performance will join guests onstage for dinner beneath the stage lights.

During dinner, Boca Ballet Theatre will award renowned dancer, choreographer, and artistic director Virginia Johnson with the Steven Caras Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Arts. Johnson served as principal dancer and artistic director of the Dance Theatre of Harlem, as well as the first editor-in-chief of Pointe Magazine.

Performance tickets are $75 and performance and gala tickets are $350. To purchase, visit bocaballet.org/35th-anniversary-gala.