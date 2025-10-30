Celebrate the Arts at the Kravis Center Block Party

The Kravis Center in West Palm Beach will invite the community to enjoy a day of energy, excitement, and imagination, as the third annual Kravis Center Block Party arrives on the scene November 8.

Guests can dive into a lineup of free live performances, concerts, hands-on workshops, and activities from 1 to 8 p.m. RSVPs are encouraged at kravis.org/kravis-center-block-party.

The exciting lineup features celebrated local and international artists, including a free concert at 6:30 p.m. by the Grammy-nominated, New Orleans-based Afro-Indigenous funk collective Cha Wa. Participants will also enjoy performances throughout the day, including: Spred the Dub; Surfer Blood; J Blue; I95 Band; Spider Cherry; MESH; DJ JDOS; DJ Mike Locke; Ballet Palm Beach; Young Singers of the Palm Beaches; Palm Beach Opera; and Palm Beach Symphony’s The Middle Bridge Trio.

Guests will preview the upcoming seasons of Ballet Palm Beach and Palm Beach Opera, hear the harmonious sounds of the Young Singers of the Palm Beaches and test their musicality at the Palm Beach Symphony Instrument Petting Zoo.

The fun continues with the opportunity to make traditional Guatemalan kites, Mardi Gras activities with Tribal members of Cha Wa, country fusion line dancing, crafts, games, and a sensory lounge provided by Rhythm & Hues and more.

Enjoy bites and beverages from Lessing’s Hospitality Group, M&M BBQ, Fuente de Sodas, Eighty Six Pizza, and Uncle Louie G’s Italian Ice.

For more information about the Kravis Center Block Party and the full schedule of events, visit kravis.org/kravis-center-block-party.