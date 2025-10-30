Winter Wonderland Returns to The Ben

The Ben, Autograph Collection in downtown West Palm Beach will set the scene for the return of its signature Winter Wonderland holiday activation on November 1.

After a successful debut that welcomed more than 30,000 skaters and drew visitors from around the world last year, this year’s Winter Wonderland will feature an expanded lineup of experiences designed to enchant guests of all ages.

New this year is a larger 50-by-66-foot outdoor real ice rink, built and maintained by Ice America’s advanced aluminum coil refrigeration system. Another highlight is the debut of the Holiday Tree Forest, a grove of decorated trees created in collaboration with local nonprofit organizations, presented by Alba Palm Beach. Participating nonprofits include: Women’s Red Apple Foundation, The Arc of Palm Beach County, Children’s Rainbow Fund, Ronald McDonald House Charities South Florida, The Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches, Mia’s Miracles, Hanley Foundation, Habitat for Humanity Greater Palm Beach County, Boys & Girls Club of Palm Beach County, The McDavid Group Charities, Homeless Coalition of Palm Beach County, The Pap Corps Champions for Cancer Research, Feeding the Hungry, Andrea C. Cameron Foundation, Star Foundation, Lighthouse for the Blind of the Palm Beaches, Treasure Coast and Okeechobee, Cancer Alliance of Help & Hope Inc., Clinics Can Help, Speak Up for Kids of Palm Beach County, The Hope Center for Autism, Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society, and Spirit of Giving

Guests can also explore Aspen-inspired chalets offering retail pop-ups and entertainment. A full-service holiday bar will serve seasonal favorites including hot chocolate, Hot Toddys, s’mores, popcorn, and other holiday treats. Plus, enjoy Live Music Saturdays (from 1 to 4 p.m.), Santa Claus Sundays, and holiday-themed days (think: Ugly Sweater Day, Date Nights, and Make-Your-Own Ornament workshops).

Winter Wonderland will debut during a ribbon-cutting ceremony with West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James and live curling exhibitions on real ice, featuring athletes Matt Drouin and Madeleine Ely from the Loggerhead Curling Club.