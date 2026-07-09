Coco Market Launches Coco Minis Series

Coco Market, a community-centered wellness market, is introducing Coco Minis, an intimate, garden-set spin on its popular market featuring yoga, live music, a hands-on plant workshop, and curated local vendors. The series is free and open to all ages, making it a great outing for families.

The series will take place at SmartyPlants in Lake Worth Beach on the third Sunday of the month, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sessions include “Root” on July 19; “Branch” on August 16; and “Bloom” on September 20.

Learn more and register at cocomarket.org/coco-minis/. The event is free and open to all.