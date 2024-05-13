Culinary Guide to Mizner Park

Nestled on the first floor of the Ipic building, Serena Pastificio presents a refined take on Northern Italian cuisine, emphasizing coastal seafood, handmade pasta, and light sauces. The restaurant hosts a weekly Sommelier Selects program on Wednesdays, with a curated list of wines by the bottle for $30 or less, and the Ora Sociale happy hour, with daily specials on small plates and Monday-through-Friday specials on cocktails, both from 3 to 6 p.m.

Authentic Mexican fare and party vibes reign supreme at Calaveras Cantina. Owner Curtis Peery was raised in Palm Beach Gardens and operates a second Calaveras location in Jupiter’s Harbourside Place. The restaurant prioritizes freshness, with bartenders crafting the sour mixes and purees for their cocktails in-house daily. Start with the guacamole (made tableside) before indulging in duck confit empanadas, wet burritos, fajitas, enchiladas, and more.

Having moved into an expanded space in Mizner Park in 2022, Kapow is now serving even more fun in the form of karaoke rooms, lounge areas, and an outdoor bar and terrace. In addition to an array of Southeast Asian cuisine—ranging from snacks and dim sum to crispy rice, gyoza tacos, noodles, and more—diners can partake in a new omakase experience. Available Wednesday through Sunday, the chef-driven menu spans eight courses (6 p.m. seating, $85 per person) or 12 courses (8 p.m. seating, $150 per person) and features such highlights as Hokkaido scallops with white truffle salt and A5 Wagyu with brown butter miso.

Cool off during a Mizner Park stroll with a treat from Cielito Artisan Pops. This South Florida–based, family-owned business creates popsicle-shaped frozen desserts inspired by founder Sindy Posso’s Colombian upbringing. The shape may be familiar, but the flavors are one of a kind. Standouts include the Pavlova (with custard, chopped strawberries and strawberry jam, meringue, and dulce de leche) and the Pineapple Jalapeño fruit pop with Tajíin.

Delighting patrons for more than 30 years, Max’s Grille is the last original eatery left in Mizner Park, which opened in January 1991. The restaurant is credited with introducing the chopped salad to the South Florida market, and the Max’s Chopped Salad remains a crowd-pleaser. American classics with California flare dot the lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch menus. Max’s Grille also offers a dedicated sushi menu, as well as live music, a daily happy hour, and other recurring specials.